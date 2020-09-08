Bins for banned plants, animal products installed at international airports

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says amnesty bins have been installed at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston and the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

According to the ministry, the bins will provide the travelling public with an opportunity to voluntarily discard plants, plant products and animal products before entering the country and before being fined by Customs for not declaring same.

The illegal importation of plants, plant products and animal products attracts a fine under the Jamaica Customs Act.

The ministry said the airports will also be airing a public service announcement to remind travellers to declare all plants, animals, and animal and plant products.

The announcement was made recently by Chief Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspector in the ministry Sanniel Wilson-Graham.

She said that efforts are being made to increase the public's awareness on the importance of safeguarding the country's agricultural sector and natural environment from the introduction of plant pests and animal diseases.

“It also complements the mandatory declaration on the country's immigration form asking all travellers to the country to declare if they are carrying plants, plant products and animal products,” she said.

“The introduction of pests and diseases has serious economic impact on our agriculture and natural environment. Jamaica, like other countries, is seeing an increase in pest threat. Consequently, in keeping with the International Year of Plant Health 2020, we have moved to seek the public's assistance in helping the ministry to safeguard our borders,” Wilson-Graham added.