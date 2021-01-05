BioNTech warns against delaying second vaccine dose
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany (AFP)— German firm BioNTech warned Tuesday there is no data backing the "safety and efficacy" of delaying the second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine beyond three weeks, as some countries push back the jab to give more people their first dose.
BioNTech, which developed the vaccine with US giant Pfizer, said its clinical data showing 95 per cent efficacy was based on a two-dose schedule separated by 21 days.
"The safety and efficacy of the vaccine has not been evaluated on different dosing schedules," it said.
"Although data... demonstrated that there is a partial protection from the vaccine as early as 12 days after the first dose, there is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days."
Faced with limited supplies of the vaccines, Denmark said Monday it would space out the jabs by up to six weeks, while Britain has said it would wait up to 12 weeks before giving the second jab.
Germany too is mulling pushing back the second shot to beyond 21 days.
Proponents say that practice would allow more of the population to get their first jab.
"While decisions on alternative dosing regimens reside with health authorities, we believe a second dose is required to provide the maximum protection against the disease," BioNTech said.
Mainz-based BioNTech said it remains committed to continuing "dialogue with regulators, health authorities and governments" on "any public health decisions".
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy