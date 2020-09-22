Bird shooting season now closed, reminds NEPA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding all hunters and members of the public that the 2020 Game Bird Shooting Season closed on Sunday, September 20.

The NEPA warned that the shooting of birds during the closed season is strictly prohibited under the law. The agency said individuals caught shooting during the closed season will be prosecuted under the Wild Life Protection Act for which the maximum penalty is $100,000 and/or 12-month imprisonment.

Citizens are therefore encouraged to report all incidents of illegal shooting to the NEPA at 876-754-7540 or 888-991-5005, or call 119 or the nearest police station.

The agency also reminded hunters that the Hunter's Bird Shooting Report Forms are to be properly completed and submitted before December 31, 2020.