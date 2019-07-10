Bishop Gibson High teacher shot dead

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A 43-year-old teacher was shot dead at her home in Melrose Mews early Wednesday, police say.

The victim has been identified as Carolyn Campbell, a teacher at the Bishop Gibson High School in Mandeville.

Police say that they received a call at approximately 1:00 am and on arrival were told by the victim's husband that he awoke from sleep when his bedroom door was kicked in.

He rolled from the bed as a gunman fired several shots. He subsequently discovered that his wife had been shot. The husband escaped injury.

Police say they found five spent shell casings at the scene of the murder.

—Garfield Myers