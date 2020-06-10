Bishop accused of conning sisters into having sex with him

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Another church leader has found himself in trouble with the law for allegedly raping two members of his flock.

This time, it is a 56-year-old bishop and businessman, of a Kitson Town, St Catherine address, who is facing charges of rape and obtaining money by false pretence.

OBSERVER ONLINE has confirmed that Bishop Winston Campbell was arrested and charged by the police following investigations into an allegation that he tricked two sisters into having sex with him and conned them out of their money.

Police sources say Campbell was charged after a 32-year-old woman reported that some time between 2014 and 2016 she visited the church where he ministered, the Faith Works Church of God, and he convinced her that someone set demons to hurt her and that he would need to help her before she dies.

It is alleged that Campbell took the church sister to a motel on Port Henderson Road (popularly called 'Back Road') in St Catherine and told her that he would need to insert a liquid through a condom into her vagina for the demons to come out.

According to the reports, Campbell then punctured a condom and placed it on his penis with a quantity of liquid inside it. He then had sexual intercourse with the church sister while telling her that she would be healed.

The bishop also took $2,500 from the complainant towards purchasing items towards her healing.

The complainant's sister also reported to the police that she was the victim of a similar scam by the bishop some time between 2016 and 2018.

In the second case, the woman, who was a member of the church, alleged that she sought help from the bishop about her ill health.

According to the second complainant, the bishop caused her to pay him money for healing before having sexual intercourse with her and told her it was a part of the healing process.

Campbell turned himself in to the police accompanied by an attorney. He was pointed out by the complainants and charged after a question and answer interview. Up to press time, there was no date set for Campbell to face the court for the first time.

Arthur Hall