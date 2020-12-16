Bitcoin surges past US$20,000, erasing 3 years of deep losses

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — The price of bitcoin rose above US$20,000 for the first time Wednesday, as the speculative digital currency topped its previous peak reached shortly after it became tradable on Wall Street three years ago this month.

Like other instruments used to store value in times of uncertainty, bitcoin has benefited from the pandemic that has pushed other commodities like gold, silver, platinum to multiyear highs. Because of bitcoin's structure, few coins are being created anymore and there is relative scarcity.

Here's a brief look at bitcoin:

How Bitcoins work

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is not tied to a bank or government and allows users to spend money anonymously. The coins are created by users who “mine” them by lending computing power to verify other users' transactions. They receive bitcoins in exchange. The coins also can be bought and sold on exchanges with US dollars and other currencies. Some businesses also accept bitcoin, but its popularity has stalled out in recent years.

What happened?

Bitcoins got their big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when bitcoin futures became tradable on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade. The fervor and interest in bitcoin heading into its trading debut pushed the digital currency to record highs. The currency, which was worth less than US$1,000 at the beginning of 2017, climbed up to US$19,783 by the end of the year.

But once the trading began, bitcoin futures fell sharply over the course of several months. A year later, the currency was worth less than US$4,000. Investors and bitcoin enthusiasts at the time said the 2017 jump was largely caused by speculative interest and media attention.

How much is it now worth?

One bitcoin is worth roughly US$20,700, according to Coinbase, a major digital currency exchange that also trades other tokens and currencies.

But the value of bitcoin is volatile and moves hundreds or even thousands of dollars in the course of a week. A month ago, it was worth less than US$17,000 and a year ago it was worth less than US$7,000.

Bitcoin is a highly speculative investment and has not performed as well as more traditional forms of investing, like stocks or bonds, unless a buyer was in the currency years before it caught on. For example, three years ago The Associated Press bought US$100 worth of bitcoin to keep track of the currency and to possibly build stories about how businesses were accepting it. That portfolio only broke even this month.