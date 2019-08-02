Bizarre accident leaves St Elizabeth technician dead

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A 33 year-old Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth man died under freakish circumstances in the parish early Friday.

The victim has been identified by police as Jason Bromfield, a technician.

Reports are that at about 10:00am Bromfield was standing on a ladder installing an air conditioning unit at the Olive Park Housing Scheme, when he lost his balance and fell on a concrete wall.

Steel spikes protruding from the wall are said to have penetrated his body killing him.