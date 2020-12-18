Black River police searching for 'Al'

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – The Black River Police have listed a man as a person of interest.

He is Alrick Gardener, otherwise called 'Al', of Santoy district, Orange Bay, Hanover and New Britain in Connecticut, United States of America.

He is being asked to visit the Black River Police Station in St Elizabeth immediately. In addition, anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Black River Police at (876) 965-2232, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.