Black woman cast as new Batwoman

LOS ANGELES, United States— Javicia Leslie, co-star of the hit CBS show God Friended Me, has been cast as the new lead in the CW's superhero series, Batwoman. She will be the first black woman to play the role.

Leslie will be replacing former Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose, who exited the role after one season.

According to the entertainment site, Deadline, Leslie will make her appearance as the new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder, when the series returns in January.

“I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailbrazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie told Deadline.

The Batwoman TV series is based on characters developed for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.