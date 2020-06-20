'Blacks' arrested for wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation

ST ANN, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year-old bartender Kemoy Brown otherwise called 'Blacks', has been arrested and charged following an incident which occurred in Salem, St Ann on Thursday.

According to the police, Brown, who is of Fullerton district, Cave Valley in the parish, has been charged with wounding with intent with the use of a firearm and robbery with aggravation.

Lawmen said about 7:00 pm, two men were at their business place when Brown and another man walked in posing as customers.

Brown and the man reportedly ordered drinks then brandished firearms, hitting the two men. Brown and the other accused escaped in a waiting motorcar.

A report was made to the police and Brown was subsequently arrested.

His court date is being finalised.