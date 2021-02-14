'Blacks' charged with Hanover murder

HANOVER, Jamaica— Thirty-year-old Shaniel Flemmings, otherwise called 'Blacks', has been charged with murder following an incident on Willie Delliser Boulevard in Lucea, Hanover on January 7.

Dead is 45-year-old Everette Ennis of Phase 3, Llandilo in Westmoreland.

The police said that about 5:25 am, both men got into an argument and a struggle ensued, during which Flemmings allegedly used a knife to stab Ennis in the chest and abdomen.

The police were called and on their arrival, Flemmings was seen attempting to flee the scene. He was accosted and searched and a knife – believed to be the murder weapon – was found on his person.

He was subsequently charged on Friday after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.