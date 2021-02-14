'Blacks' charged with Hanover murder
HANOVER, Jamaica— Thirty-year-old Shaniel Flemmings, otherwise called 'Blacks', has been charged with murder following an incident on Willie Delliser Boulevard in Lucea, Hanover on January 7.
Dead is 45-year-old Everette Ennis of Phase 3, Llandilo in Westmoreland.
The police said that about 5:25 am, both men got into an argument and a struggle ensued, during which Flemmings allegedly used a knife to stab Ennis in the chest and abdomen.
The police were called and on their arrival, Flemmings was seen attempting to flee the scene. He was accosted and searched and a knife – believed to be the murder weapon – was found on his person.
He was subsequently charged on Friday after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy