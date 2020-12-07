Blackwood top Windies batsman, Holder loses top all-rounders spot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Jason Holder has been knocked from the top of the all-rounders rankings and has also been overtaken by Jermaine Blackwood as the highest ranked West Indies batsman, following the first Test debacle against New Zealand last weekend in Hamilton.

The 29-year-old Holder endured a lean time with both bat and ball as the Caribbean side suffered a chastening innings and 134-run defeat at Seddon Park in less than four days, and has slipped to second in the all-rounders charts and 44th in the batting rankings – losing three spots.

Opting to bowl first at Seddon Park, West Indies watched as New Zealand piled up 519 for seven declared, with Holder going wicketless.

He then managed only 25 not out and eight as West Indies were bundled out for 138 and 247, to fall 1-0 behind in the two-Test series.

Captain Holder also suffered in the bowlers rankings, dropping two spots to seventh. He remained one of three Caribbean players in the top 20 with Kemar Roach slipping to 16th and Shannon Gabriel moving up to 19th.

Both Roach and Holder finished with three wickets apiece during the New Zealand innings.

Blackwood, meanwhile, climbed 17 places to 41st following his superb 104 in the second innings – his second Test hundred.

The position is the Jamaican's best since reaching 40th nearly 3-½ years ago.

Blackwood was the only specialist West Indies batsman to pass 30 in the contest as West Indies' inconsistent batting was once again exposed.

Tail-ender Alzarri Joseph was the only other Windies player to pass 50 when he stroked a career-best 86 – his maiden Test half-century – in a 155-run, seventh wicket partnership with Blackwood in the second innings.

For his heroics, the 24-year-old Joseph jumped 31 spots to a career-best 123rd.

Blackwood, Holder and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich – the latter of whom did not bat in either innings at Seddon Park due to injury – are the only West Indies batsmen in the top 50.

For the Black Caps, captain Kane Williamson climbed to second following his monumental career-best 251, to be level with Indian maestro Virat Kohli, with Australian Steve Smith remaining top.

Left-armer Neil Wagner jumped to second in the bowlers rankings after his six wickets in the first Test against the Windies while Tim Southee moved into fourth after taking five wickets in the match.

Australian Pat Cummins heads the bowling rankings while England's Ben Stokes has taken over from Holder at the top of the all-rounders list.