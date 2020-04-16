Block on sale of US COVID-19 kits has set back testing in Jamaica – Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, told the House of Representatives last night that a block on the sale of US COVID-19 testing equipment to the Jamaican government has set back the level of testing for cases in Jamaica.

Dr Tufton, who was answering questions from Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, Dr Morais Guy, had named “a particular country” as being responsible for blocking sales of the test kits to Jamaica. However, prompted by the Opposition MPs, he admitted; “Yes, the US, of course. You have heard the laws”.

Dr Guy was pushing his argument that increased testing was necessary to inform intervention, when responding to the COVID-19 crisis. This was after congratulating Dr Tufton for his work in increasing the public health's sector capacity to handle the pandemic.

Guy said that despite a capacity to do 1,250 tests per week, the health sector was only able to do 1,360 tests between March 10 and April 14.

Tufton said that by the end of this week the public health sector should have close to 20,000 more testing kits, in addition to the mobile testing vehicles which became operational since last week.

“We had some delays, because we had some supplies coming out of a particular country, and those supplies were blocked by the particular country,” he commented.

However, he said that in the meantime, his ministry has been able to recalibrate the strategy to acquire the equipment from other sources.

“That has led to some delays, but we are getting ahead. We don't have enough now, but we will be sourcing the supplies over the next couple of days,” Dr Tufton assured the House.

The next meeting of the House's Special Select Committee on the COVID-19 threat to Jamaica is scheduled for Gordon House this morning at 11.

Balford Henry