Blood collection centre at National Chest Hospital back in operation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says members of the public now have more opportunity to donate blood as the blood collection centre at National Chest Hospital is now back to full operation.
The centre, located at 36 ½ Barbican Road, Kingston 6 will observe opening hours from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday to Friday and 9:00 am to 3:00 pm n Saturday.
The ministry said the centre's reopening will provide an additional location in the Kingston Metropolitan Area where eligible members of the public can donate blood.
The University Hospital of the West Indies and the National Blood Transfusion Centre at 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston are the two other blood collection centres in Kingston.
The ministry is reminding the public that to donate blood at any of the National Blood Transfusion Service's (NBTS) collection centres, they must present government-issued identification — a passport, driver's licence or national identification card.
“We welcome persons who are able to donate during this time. We can assure members of the public that our centres are well sanitised. All persons are sanitised at three different points — registration, interview and donation. Additionally, all persons must have their temperature checked and all donors must wear a mask,” noted Dr Alisha Tucker, director of the NBTS.
The Blood Bank and its collection centres are open for blood donations and welcome walk-in donations. Additionally, donors can make an appointment and pre-register online. Appointments can also be made by visiting nbts.gov.jm.
