Blood donations vital during COVID-19 pandemic — experts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) Board Chairman Wentworth Charles is encouraging Jamaicans to play their part in shoring up the country's blood supplies as blood donations are vital during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Charles' statement comes in observation of World Blood Donor Day being celebrated on June 14 and observed under the theme “Safe blood saves lives…Give blood and make the world a healthier place”.

In a message this afternoon, Charles said, “Our nation's blood transfusion service plays a major part in how SERHA and other regions saves lives whilst providing the best quality care. A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantity is a key component of an effective health system.”

Charles' statement was reaffirmed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) today which agreed that blood donations are more necessary than ever during the current crisis.

According to PAHO, the World Health Assembly in 2005 designated World Blood Donor Day as a special day to thank blood donors and encourage more people to give blood freely, and to raise awareness about the global need for safe blood and how everyone can contribute.

PAHO noted that in Latin America and the Caribbean, blood donors make it possible to transfuse more than 10 million units of blood each year, which are vital for protecting the health and lives of patients who need transplants, people living with cancer, women suffering post-partum haemorrhage, and people injured in acts of violence or road traffic accidents.