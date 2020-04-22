Blood shortage in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Blood Bank of Jamaica is reporting a significant shortage of blood supply across the island.
In a recent Twitter post, the Blood Bank said that this has been exacerbated by the outbreak of COVID-19 locally.
“COVID-19 will continue to have an effect on persons, not just those who have tested positive for the virus. Many persons are avoiding blood donation and this is having an increasingly negative effect on our nation's blood supply,” a tweet from the entity read.
In a follow-up tweet, the blood bank thanked a doctor who donated blood on behalf of patients.
The accompanying narrative under the tweet and photo read:
“The blood shortage has become so bad, that doctors are coming out to donate for their patients.”
Further checks by OBSERVER ONLINE on Twitter, saw other doctors commenting on the blood shortage.
One of these doctors was even photographed giving blood and was designated as a 'hero'.
When contacted for further information, the Blood Bank's response was “no comment”.
