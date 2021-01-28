'Bloody' charged with assault, gun possession

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A Trelawny labourer has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law following an incident in his community on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Charged is 29-year-old Ojay Wilson, otherwise called 'Bloody', of Dromilly district in the parish.

The police said that about 8:30 pm, Wilson and the complainant got in an argument when he allegedly pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed at the complainant.

Wilson subsequently fled the scene on foot.

He was arrested when he attended court for another matter and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.