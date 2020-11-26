Blown fuse causing water disruptions in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that a blown Jamaica Public Service (JPS) fuse at its Content Well in St Elizabeth, has resulted in some customers served by the facility experiencing a disruption in their water supply.

The affected areas include: Santa Cruz, Rocky Hill, Burnt Ground, Windsor Heights, Holt, Brighton, Beadles Drive, New River, Park, Glenco Housing Scheme, Pound Hill, Lovely Point, Park Mountain, Coke Drive, Boxwood, Longwood, Jerusalem and Oliver Park.

The NWC said the matter has been reported to the JPS and full operation will resume as soon as the matter is resolved.