Blue Mountain Coffee Week starts today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's coffee industry will be celebrating their third recognition of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day next Saturday, January 9.

The week-long programme of activities to celebrate the product; however, starts today with an official church service at Fellowship Tabernacle.

According to President of the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association(JCEA), Norman Grant, the association will be partnering with 5,000 coffee farmers as well as the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) to celebrate the event.

Other activities will include local coffee shop crawl; discounts on Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee at local coffee shops; coffee tasting at some hotels; social media promotions; virtual coffee conference hosted by the New York Mission; and Blue Mountain coffee promotions at Jamaica's missions in Japan, New York, Miami, London and Toronto.

Events have also been planned by Japanese Importers, in partnership with the Embassy of Jamaica in Tokyo, as well as on international cable networks and much more, Grant promised.

He said that the JCEA will use the opportunity to launch a campaign for a coffee drinking culture, to promote increased consumption of coffee produced in Jamaica by the local population, as well as tourists who visit Jamaica.

“This is against the background of the over-inventory of 750,000 pounds of Jamaican coffee, valued at close to $1 billion, as a result of the direct fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, where a large percentage of the value added product could not be sold,” Grant stated.