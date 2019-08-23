BoJ ceases exchange of Bermuda dollar
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) says that effective Monday, August 26 2019, it will no longer offer the services of exchanging the Bermuda dollar.
According to the BoJ, the decision has been taken in a context where the bank has been unable to repatriate this particular foreign currency. In that regard, after giving value for the Bermuda dollar to the public at our banking counter, the bank cannot obtain value in return, the central bank explained in a statement today.
Given this development, the only recourse at this time is to cease accepting the Bermuda dollar, the BoJ stated, adding that the central bank views the exchange of foreign currencies as a public good, and after accepting the Bermuda dollar at its banking counter in exchange for Jamaica dollars over the years, it regretted anyinconvenience caused by the decision.
