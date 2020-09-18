Bobby Pickersgill hospitalised

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Cabinet minister Robert 'Bobby' Pickersgill has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. Pickersgill was admitted to Medical Associates Hospital a few days ago, and was first diagnosed with dengue, then pneumonia. He tested positive for COVID-19 last evening and was transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

