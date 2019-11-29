Bodies found in St Thomas shallow graves identified
KINGSTON, Jamaica –The decomposing bodies of two men that were found in Pondside, St Thomas in October, were today identified, the police are reporting.
The bodies are of 27-year-old Khadeja Rhoden of Pondside, St Thomas and 24-year-old Ackeem Williams of Port Morant, also in the parish.
According to the Yallahs Police, residents, during October, led officers to shallow graves at Pondside in the parish where Rhoden and Williams were found.
Rhoden's body was found on Thursday, October 17 about 1:10 pm, while Williams' body was found on Thursday, October 30 about 1:30 pm, the police said.
Anyone who may be able to assist the police in their investigations is being asked to contact the Yallahs Police at 876-982-5075, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
