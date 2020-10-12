Body found in stream with gunshot wounds in Linstead, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of a man that was found with gunshot wounds in a stream in Pear Tree Grove, Riversdale in the parish on Saturday, August 29.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, about six feet tall with a low cut hairstyle. It was clad in grey shorts, white underwear and a foot of black sock.

Anyone who may be able to assist the police in identifying the body is being asked to contact the Linstead Police Station at 876-985-2285, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.