Body found in water tank in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Residents of Waltham are reporting that the body of a man was found in a water tank in their community this morning.



The community is located on the outskirts of Mandeville.



Preliminary reports are that about 7:00 am, residents saw the body floating in the tank and alerted the police.



Firefighters were also reportedly called to retrieve the body from the tank.



Efforts to get a comment from the Manchester police were unsuccessful.

Kasey Williams