Body of 6-y-o boy found floating in pit in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station are investigating a case of suspected drowning that took place on Love Lane in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Saturday.

Dead is six-year-old Leroy May of the said community.

Residents reportedly saw Leroy's body about 10:15 am and summoned the police. The responding officers said the body was seen afloat in an uncovered pit.

The body was removed and taken to hospital where death was confirmed.