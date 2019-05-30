Body of 6-y-o boy found floating in pit in Spanish Town
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station are investigating a case of suspected drowning that took place on Love Lane in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Saturday.
Dead is six-year-old Leroy May of the said community.
Residents reportedly saw Leroy's body about 10:15 am and summoned the police. The responding officers said the body was seen afloat in an uncovered pit.
The body was removed and taken to hospital where death was confirmed.
