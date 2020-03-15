Body of Roger Chang found with stab wounds
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The search for Roger Chang, the father of Jamaican race car driver Natasha Chang, who has been missing since yesterday, ended in tragedy this afternoon after his body was discovered along the St Mary shoreline with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), confirmed that Chang's body was discovered by a fisherman along the shoreline in Dover, St Mary with multiple stab wounds.
"About 11:00 am, a fisherman saw his body on the shoreline in Dover and alerted the police; they said he was partially nude," she told the Observer.
Asked whether investigators were able to confirm whether Chang's body had washed up or had been dumped by his killer/s, she said, "they are not sure yet, they don't know if he was killed there or his body was washed up there but that's where they found the body."
Lindsay said the police are in the meantime searching for Chang's white Suzuki Swift motorcar registered 0301FL, which is yet to be found. In the meantime, she said it is also to be determined how long he had been dead before being found, among other details.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy