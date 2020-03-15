Body of Roger Chang found with stab wounds

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The search for Roger Chang, the father of Jamaican race car driver Natasha Chang, who has been missing since yesterday, ended in tragedy this afternoon after his body was discovered along the St Mary shoreline with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), confirmed that Chang's body was discovered by a fisherman along the shoreline in Dover, St Mary with multiple stab wounds.

"About 11:00 am, a fisherman saw his body on the shoreline in Dover and alerted the police; they said he was partially nude," she told the Observer.

Asked whether investigators were able to confirm whether Chang's body had washed up or had been dumped by his killer/s, she said, "they are not sure yet, they don't know if he was killed there or his body was washed up there but that's where they found the body."

Lindsay said the police are in the meantime searching for Chang's white Suzuki Swift motorcar registered 0301FL, which is yet to be found. In the meantime, she said it is also to be determined how long he had been dead before being found, among other details.