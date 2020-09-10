Body of unidentified man found on Rockfort Pier

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of man who is believed to have drowned.

According to the police, the body was found in the vicinity of the Rockfort Pier in Kingston today, clad in a blue and grey T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

The body is of slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long.

The police said that about 7:00 am, a security guard saw the body lying on the shore and alerted the police.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying the body is asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.