Boeing now saying pilots need simulator training for 737 Max
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — Boeing said Tuesday it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company's long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate.
The recommendation is based on changes to the plane, test results and a commitment to the safe return of the Max, Boeing said.
The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people.
Boeing's interim CEO, Greg Smith, said in a statement that Boeing decided to recommend simulator training because of the importance to Boeing of gaining public and airline confidence in the Max.
The final decision on the nature of training will be up to regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA said it will consider Boeing's recommendation but also rely on upcoming tests using pilots from US and foreign airlines.
Those tests are designed to help regulators determine flight training and emergency procedures, said FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford.
"The FAA is following a thorough process, not a set timeline, to ensure that any design modifications to the 737 MAX are integrated with appropriate training and procedures," Lunsford said.
Boeing had long held that pilots who can fly older 737s only needed a computer course — roughly an hour-long course on a tablet — to fly the Max. That helped airlines avoid timely and costly training in simulators.
Boeing even offered to pay Southwest Airlines a rebate of US$1 million per plane if the airline had to train its nearly 10,000 pilots in simulators before they could fly the Max.
Last year, an FAA technical advisory board sided with Boeing and recommended that only computer-based training was needed. However, families of victims of the two crashes lobbied for simulator training, arguing that pilots need to experience in a simulator how the Max differs from previous versions of the 737 before they fly passengers.
It is not clear whether a requirement for simulator training would further delay the return of the Max, which is costing Boeing billions and forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. About 800 Max jets have been built, and they were expected to become a bigger part of the fleets at many airlines.
In afternoon trading, shares of Chicago-based Boeing Co were up US$4.24, or 1.3 per cent, to US$337.98. They had gained 3.1 per cent before Boeing announced its reversal on pilot-training requirements.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy