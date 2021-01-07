Boeing to pay US$2.5 billion fine over 737 MAX — DOJ
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — US prosecutors hit Boeing with a US$2.5 billion fine to settle charges the company defrauded regulators over the 737 MAX, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Boeing reached a deferred prosecution agreement related to the company's pronouncements to regulators about the issues with the MAX, which was grounded for 20 months after two deadly crashes and only recently was cleared to return to the skies.
Prosecutors described Boeing's failings in withering terms, accusing the company of putting "profit over candour" and of engaging in a "half-truths" and a "cover up".
The DOJ charged Boeing with concealing information about the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), an anti-stall system that was a prime factor in crashes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights that together claimed 346 lives.
Boeing, through two MAX pilots, concealed key information about MCAS to the Federal Aviation Administration, DOJ said.
This omission meant the FAA did not mention MCAS in its final report certifying the MAX, so there was no reference to the system in manuals and pilot training materials.
After the Lion Air crash in October 2018, FAA "learned for the first time" key details about the MCAS "that Boeing concealed from FAA," DOJ said.
And two pilots at Boeing "continued misleading others — including at Boeing and the FAA — about their prior knowledge of the change to MCAS," DOJ said.
Regulators grounded the MAX in March 2019 following a second fatal accident.
Both Boeing and FAA have come under intense scrutiny for not grounding the plane after the first calamity and for what critics called the lax oversight when the plane was rolled out.
The DOJ said the size of the penalty reflected Boeing's conduct, including the company's initial reluctance to cooperate in the probe.
Boeing's cooperation "was delayed and only began after the first six months of the Fraud Section's investigation, during which time Boeing's response frustrated the Fraud Section's investigation," the DOJ said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy