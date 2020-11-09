Bog Walk Gorge, Gordon Town Rd still impassable — police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the public are being advised to use alternative routes where possible as the following roads are still impassable due to the inclement weather: • Bog Walk Gorge, St Catherine • Gordon Town Road, Kingston 6 • Cottage Hill Road, Kingston 6 • Font Hill Bridge, St Thomas Meanwhile, the police said the following roads are now open to vehicular traffic however; motorists are advised to proceed with caution as the roads are still wet. • Chesterfield Drive, Kingston 11 • Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 13 • Harbour View Road-a Bout, St Andrew

