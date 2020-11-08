Bog Walk Gorge closed as rains continue

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is advising the public that the Bog Walk Gorge is closed due to flooding.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes via the Edward Seaga Highway and Sligoville.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica said that, as expected, the country is caught under the outer bands of heavy rainfall associated with tropical cyclone Eta, which is moving towards Cuba.

The Met Service said a flash flood warning remains in effect for northwestern and southern parishes of the country.