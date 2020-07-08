Bog Walk main road to be reduced to single lane traffic

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to use the Linstead Bypass where possible to avoid delays along the Bog Walk main road.

According to NWA, the ongoing Bog Walk Main Road project will involve excavation and concrete works, and only single lane traffic will be accommodated in the vicinity of the worksite.

The works, which will be implemented over the next two months, will also include the rehabilitation of the roadway with rigid concrete pavement as well as repairs to existing drainage features, the agency said.

The NWA urged motorists to obey the directions of flag bearers and the posted warning signs during the period of works and to exercise extreme caution in the area, especially at night.

The Bog Walk Main Road project, valued at some $15.4 million, is being implemented under the Government of Jamaica's $4-billion Maintenance of Secondary Roads programme.