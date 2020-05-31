Bogle's son says PM committed to ensuring justice for his mother's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Omari Stephens, son of Susan Bogle, the disabled 44-year-old woman who was killed during a police/military operation in the August Town community on Wednesday, May 27, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness has committed to ensuring justice is served for his mother’s death.

On Twitter this afternoon, Stephens said: “Friends, as I endure the pain and grief of the tragedy meted out to my dear mom, I was encouraged by a personal call from the prime minister.”

“He has made a personal commitment to ensure justice is served and has offered his support to my family and I in this challenging time,” he continued.

He further expressed his gratitude and asked for the public’s continued support until the situation is resolved.