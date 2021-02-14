Bolivia reinstates bilateral ties with Cuba
HAVANA, Cuba (CMC) – The South American nation of Bolivia has reinstated bilateral economic and trade relations with Cuba – ties which were cut in November 2019 following the overthrow of the Government.
The agreement was reached during a virtual meeting between Cuba's deputy minister for Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez and her Bolivian counterpart Benjamin Blanco.
The two officials addressed the reinstatement of cooperation between Havana and La Paz, which the Cuban deputy minister recalled on her Twitter account.
Following the electoral victory of Luis Arce and the return of democracy to Bolivia, the Cuban government expressed its willingness to relaunch the historic and brotherhood links between the two nations, formerly boosted by Cuba Revolution leader Fidel Castro and former Bolivian president Evo Morales.
