Bolt reveals baby's name — she's Olympia!
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Retired sprinting sensation Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby girl — she's Olympia Lightning Bolt.
Bolt revealed the name while sending congratulations to his partner Kasi Bennett on her birthday.
“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u,” Bolt posted to Instagram.
“I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, I look forward to what the future will bring for us, but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you.”
The baby girl was born on May 17.
