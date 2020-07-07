Bolt reveals baby's name — she's Olympia!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Retired sprinting sensation Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby girl — she's Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt revealed the name while sending congratulations to his partner Kasi Bennett on her birthday.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u,” Bolt posted to Instagram.

“I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, I look forward to what the future will bring for us, but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you.”

The baby girl was born on May 17.