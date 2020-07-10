Bolt says open to comeback — if coach asks
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AFP) — Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt has hinted he could be tempted out of retirement if former coach Glen Mills asked him.
The world 100m and 200m record holder and eight-time Olympic champion told Variety magazine he had no plans to resurrect his sprinting career.
However, the 33-year-old told Variety magazine in a video interview he would at least consider a comeback if veteran coach Mills asked him.
"If my coach came back and told me, let's do this, I will, because I believe so much in my coach," Bolt said.
"So I know if he says we're going to do this, I know it's possible. Give Glen Mills a call, and I'll be back."
Bolt, who last competed internationally at the World Championships in London in 2017 where he won bronze in the 100m, said he does not visit the track any more.
"My coach gets too excited when I come to the track, so I stay away," he said.
Bolt meanwhile said he is adjusting to life as a father after he and partner Kasi Bennett welcomed a baby girl in May.
Bolt said fatherhood was "harder than breaking a world record".
"I got sick that first week as I was scared to fall asleep so I stayed up at nights just watching her," he said.
"I am a heavy sleeper but I have learned that I am going to wake up, I am going to get up no matter what, I am getting better and I am learning."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy