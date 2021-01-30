Bonner, Cornwall upbeat after confidence boosting Windies effort

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC)— Both Nkrumah Bonner and Rahkeem Cornwall believe their performances on day two of the three-day tour match against the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI here Saturday, have let them in good stead for the upcoming first Test starting Wednesday.

The right-hander Bonner struck an unbeaten 80 in the second innings to help West Indies to 179 for five at the close at the MA Aziz Stadium while off-spinner Cornwall picked up five for 47 to send the BCB XI tumbling for 160 in their first innings.

Looking ahead to Sunday's final day, Bonner said he was hoping to build on his good start so far, with time in the middle the most important element.

“I want to bat as much time as possible. We're not from this side of the world so the more time I spend on this wicket will surely help in the Test match coming up,” said the Jamaican, who is yet to play a Test.

“I think it will be [good preparation for the Tests]. It's a similar wicket [to what we expect in the series]. It's keeping low and the ball is spinning and stuff like that so I think it is good preparation for the Test match.”

Bonner arrived at the crease at the fall of the first wicket, after left-handed opener Shayne Moseley was trapped lbw for five off the fifth ball of the innings with a single run on the board.

The right-hander struck 12 fours off 131 deliveries, forging a 129-run, second wicket stand with fellow Jamaican John Campbell whose 68 came from 98 balls and included nine fours.

With the pitch taking turn, Bonner said technique and concentration had been critical during his innings.

“It was all about playing straight and trusting the process, and that basically worked for me,” he said.

Cornwall, meanwhile, who is expected to be the frontline spinner for the opening Test, said he would be focussing on putting the final touches on his preparation in coming days.

“I think my confidence is good. I just have to build on this,” said the 27-year-old, who has played three Tests since making his debut in 2019.

“I still have a couple more days before the Test match to really nail down what I really need to nail down and get myself ready for the Test match.”

West Indies will be looking to make an impact in the upcoming series after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the preceding one-day series last week.

They play the first Test here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium before travelling to Dhaka for the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium beginning February 11.