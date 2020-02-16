Bonner guides Scorpions to dramatic win

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Nkrumah Bonner was sensational on Sunday to power Jamaica Scorpions to a dramatic five-wicket victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the regional four-day cricket match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

As it neared 6:00 pm on the rain-affected final day, the middle-order batsman ended the fifth-round match in the 18th over as the Scorpions blitzed to 137-5.

Scores: Hurricanes 227 (99.4 overs) & 294 (114.4 overs); Scorpions 385 (112.4 overs) & 137-5 (17.4 overs).

Bonner struck three sixes and a four off the first four deliveries from Nino Henry to put the Scorpions on the cusp on victory.

The Hurricanes pacer delivered a no-ball which Bonner hit for two to complete the Scorpions' second victory in as many matches.

Bonner finished unbeaten on a 48-ball 66, while Jermaine Blackwood supported with 38. Paul Palmer was not out at the other end without facing a delivery.

Hurricanes' off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall grabbed 3-58, while Henry, who conceded 25 runs off that fateful over, ended with 2-47.

Sanjay Myers