Both parties confident of taking control of St James Central
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party's Heroy Clarke is hopeful of securing victory and a second term despite the slow process of voting across the St James Central constituency today.
"The numbers are showing us ahead; we have all confidence despite the challenges," he said.
He lamented that elderly citizens coming out to vote were made to stand in the sweltering heat radiating from the afternoon sun for over an hour and a half in the Puerto Bello community.
"Down by Puerto Bello where you know is almost an elderly community, we were having elderly persons standing on the outside in the sun for between one hour and an hour and a half. Everything slowed down to a standstill," bemoaned Clarke.
Clarke, who cast his ballot at the Full Gospel Church in Rose Heights, also rued that people were waiting in a line there for up to three hours.
Meanwhile, the People's National Party's candidate for the seat, Andre Hylton, also expressed confidence that he will wrestle the seat away from Clarke.
"I am very happy and encouraged," he said.
