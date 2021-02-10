Bottle bombing lands Clarendon man in hot water
CLARENDON, Jamaica – The Clarendon Police have arrested and charged a man with wounding with intent, shooting with intent, arson and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Dick Drive, Lionel Town on February 3.
Charged is 25-year-old Anthony McDonald of Capture Land, Dick Avenue.
Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 12:45 am, the accused along with his accomplice went to the homes of the complainants and threw bottle bombs inside the windows setting the houses ablaze, they then opened gunfire at the houses hitting one of the complainants. The others managed to escape unharmed and reported the incident to the police.
Investigations later led to McDonald's arrest and charge.
His court date is being finalised.
