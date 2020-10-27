Bounty, Beenie, Shenseea, Koffee, Skip Marley for BET Hip Hop Awards show
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall and reggae will be on full display tonight at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards with several Jamaican artistes set to perform.
BET announced on its official social media pages that dancehall veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man are among the line-up, as are Shenseea, Koffee, and Skip Marley.
The 15th installment of the awards show is set to air at 8:00 pm local time.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy