Bounty, Beenie, Shenseea, Koffee, Skip Marley for BET Hip Hop Awards show

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall and reggae will be on full display tonight at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards with several Jamaican artistes set to perform.

BET announced on its official social media pages that dancehall veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man are among the line-up, as are Shenseea, Koffee, and Skip Marley.

The 15th installment of the awards show is set to air at 8:00 pm local time.