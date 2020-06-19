Bowden Hill bridge back in service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica commissioned into service the new Bowden Hill bridge in Stony Hill, St Andrew yesterday afternoon, June 18.

Hundreds of residents are now able to travel safely to the Bowden Hill district, Airy Castle, and several other communities within the surrounding areas.

The bridge collapsed in February last year and residents had since been restricted in movement.

“I know the residents of the affected communities are happy with the new bridge and we are happy to have been able to deliver it in a timely manner following the contract signing in June last year,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted this morning.