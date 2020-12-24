KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising that Boxing Day will be observed on Saturday, December 26.

The ministry was responding to a query about whether Monday, December 28 would be observed as a holiday since December 26 falls on a weekend this year.

“Boxing Day is going to be this Saturday (December 26) and Monday (December 28) is definitely a workday,” Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Ministry, Vando Palmer said.

Employees who work on the upcoming public holidays will be entitled to payment at “double time” rates, as provided for under the Minimum Wage Orders or such other rates specified in their collective labour agreements or employment contracts (where applicable).