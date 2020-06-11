Brace for influx of Sargassum along beaches islandwide — NEPA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment Planning Agency (NEPA) is advising the public to expect an influx of brown seaweed, known as Sargassum, along several beaches across the island in the coming months.

“Jamaica, like several Caribbean Islands, [has] been impacted by the seaweed which has been spotted offshore Jamaica. Some beaches across the island, particularly in Portland, St Thomas, St Catherine and Westmorland are already being heavily impacted,” said NEPA in a release today.

It is believed that the influx of seaweed is related to heightened ocean temperatures and the availability of nutrients discharged from major rivers within the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

"The seaweed forms into large mats and is transported by ocean currents towards the Caribbean, washing up on beaches throughout the region,” said NEPA.

The environments agency warned that as the seaweed decomposes on the seashore it produces an odour that attracts insects.

It further recommended that leaving the seaweed on the beach is the simplest and lowest cost solution.

However, NEPA noted that there are instances where it becomes necessary to remove the seaweed.

Should that need arise, removal of Sargassum should be carried out manually through the use of non-intrusive methods (no heavy equipment and machinery) such as hand raking or beach raking equipment with a perforated conveyor belt. Accumulated sand should be returned to the beach after raking.