Brace for traffic this weekend as repairs planned for Mandela Highway

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The eastbound corridor (Spanish Town to Kingston) of the Mandela Highway, in the vicinity of the overpass bridge, will be reduced to single lane traffic as of Friday, June 5.

The restriction will be in effect for three days beginning at 10:00 am on Friday, with the reopening scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 6:00 pm.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says that the closure is to facilitate pavement repairs by the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

He said the corridor, which was recently improved as part of a Major Infrastructure Development Programme at a cost of US$64 million, is now within the defects liability period. The defects liability period is a 12-month timeframe during which the contractor is obligated to correct defects that may occur in the approved scope of the project.

During the closure, the agency said motorists travelling towards Kingston may experience delays as a result of the works. Motorists are being advised to use the service road in the vicinity of Ferry Police Station, which is the alternate route.

The NWA further encouraged motorists to exercise caution during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.