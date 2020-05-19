Brazil surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) — Brazil registered 1,179 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday, as the pandemic exacted its worst daily toll yet in the hardest-hit Latin American country.
The overall death toll in Brazil now stands at 17,971, the ministry said. This was the first time the daily toll exceeded 1,000.
New infections in the past 24 hours totalled 17,408, bringing the total to 271,628.
If the upward trend is confirmed in coming days, Brazil will see an acceleration of its chapter of the pandemic. Experts say the peak there is not expected until early June.
Public health experts also say the government figures may grossly understate the death and infection tolls — perhaps by as many as 15 times — because Brazil carries out very little coronavirus testing.
On Monday Brazil jumped from sixth to third place in the world in number of known infections, behind only the US and Russia.
Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is in open conflict with most of the country's 27 state governors as he plays down the virus and presses for the end of lockdown measures to rescue Latin America's largest economy, which is now forecast to be headed for deep recession.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy