Brazil surpasses 70,000 coronavirus deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) — Brazil surpassed 70,000 coronavirus deaths today, the health ministry said, though the number of daily fatalities appears to be stabilizing.

The ministry said there had been 45,000 new infections and 1,200 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the totals to 1.8 million cases and 70,400 deaths.

Brazil is the second worst affected country in the world after the United States.