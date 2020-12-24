Brazil suspends UK flights over new virus strain
BRASÍLIA, Brazil (AFP)— Brazil will suspend flights from Britain from Friday, after the appearance of a new strain of coronavirus in that country, according to a decree published Thursday.
"International flights to Brazil coming from or passing through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are temporarily banned," the decree said.
Foreigners who have been in Britain during the last 14 days are also banned from entering.
About 50 countries have suspended since Sunday the arrivals of travellers from Britain after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.
The decree also prohibits the entry of foreigners by land and river into Brazil as of Thursday, with the exception of travellers from Paraguay and the transport of goods.
And it introduces from December 30 a requirement for foreigners entering Brazil by air to present a negative PCR test performed less than 72 hours before boarding.
Brazil has seen the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths after the United States, with nearly 190,000.
