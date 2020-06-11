Brazil tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) — Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry on Thursday.
The South American giant recorded 1,239 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking it to more than 40,900 — currently the third highest death toll in the world, although it is likely to overtake Britain on Friday.
With now 802,800 people infected, Brazil is second only to the United States in total cases.
