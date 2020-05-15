Brazil's health minister resigns after one month on the job

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's health minister resigned on Friday after less than a month on the job in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and President Jair Bolsonaro's pressure for the nation to prioritize the economy over health-driven lockdowns.

Nelson Teich's resignation was confirmed by the Health Ministry. The oncologist, a former health care consultant, took the job on April 17 under pressure to align the ministry's actions with the president's view that the economy must not be destroyed by restrictions to control spread of the virus.

Officials say that more than 13,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, though some experts say the figure is significantly higher due to insufficient testing, and analysts say the peak of the crisis has yet to hit Latin America's largest nation.

Teich's number two, Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no health experience until joining the ministry in April, will be the interim minister until Bolsonaro chooses a permanent replacement

Teich's resignation comes one day after Bolsonaro told business leaders in a video conference he would ease rules for use of an antimalaria drug to treat people infected with the coronavirus. The outgoing health minister has frequently called the use of chloroquine "an uncertainty" in the fight against the virus, and this week warned of its side effects.

The Health Ministry previously allowed the use of chloroquine only for coronavirus patients hospitalized in serious condition.

At Bolsonaro's urging, the country's Army Chemical and Pharmaceutical Laboratory boosted chloroquine production in late March.

The antimalarial drug was widely touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a treatment. But researchers last month reported no benefit in a large analysis of the drug or a related substance, hydroxychloroquine, in U.S. hospitals for veterans. Last month, scientists in Brazil stopped part of a study of chloroquine after heart rhythm problems developed in one quarter of people given the higher of two doses being tested.